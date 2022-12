DOHA: With a resounding 3-0 victory over Senegal, England qualified for a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022's quarter-final tie against the reigning champions, France.

England's first goal was scored by Jordan Henderson. Before Bukayo Saka scored the third at the 58th minutes, Harry Kane scored the second and is now just one goal away from matching Wayne Rooney's record for England.

The victory leads to an anticipated Anglo-Franco clash on Saturday at Al Bayt Stadium.