ABU DHABI: Abdullah Al Muhairbi, an Emirati engineer, has created history after he scaled the 5,642-meter Mount Elbrus in Russia, and 6,962-meter Mount Aconcagua in Argentina in South America.

These achievements are part of his mission to conquer the Seven Summits – the highest mountains of each of the seven continents. In 2015, he climbed the highest peak in Africa, on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, which is 5,895 meters high.

Al Muhairbi expressed gratitude to Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) for its support over his mission to conquer the Seven Summits. He said that he especially owed his success to his organisation in scaling the highest peak in Europe, on Mt Elbrus.

He also expressed his pride and joy for being able to fly the UAE’s national flag atop these mountains. "My success is the success of all Emiratis who have determination, strength and courage to defy all odds to achieve their lofty dreams and ambitions," he said.

Talking about his challenge, Al Muhairbi added that the most difficult aspect of climbing is to retain the mental strength and composure throughout the expedition.

He said that climbing benefits one in many ways, not least by creating a burning desire in one to succeed, and strengthening resilience, determination and the ability to bear hardships. "Conquering mountains is a test of all kinds of strengths in the climber. It’s also an opportunity to appreciate some secret beauties of nature," he said.

Al Muhairbi added that his achievement embodies the Emirati spirt to excel in every field and follow the dream.