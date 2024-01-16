On the sidelines of the first official practice day of the 2024 HERO Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club, Professional Thriston Lawrence (RSA) hosted a private golf clinic for Heroes of Hope on the Faldo Course putting green.

There were 11 students in the group accompanied by support staff and attended by both the Captains of Emirates Golf Cub, Men’s Captain Frank Duggan and Ladies’ Captain Fiona Berry as well as staff and managers of the Emirates Golf Club.

Hollie Murphy, the Founder of Heroes of Hope, told Khaleej Times: “We were founded in 2019 and are a not-for-profit group, aligned with Al Jalila Foundation – Dubai. We are their community partners for sport for People of Determination and today we had students aged from 11 to 45 years old participating in the golf clinic.

“During the year we have different groups participating in different sports – today was one of our special event activities and the second year we have worked with Falcon and Associates and the HERO Dubai Desert Classic.

“Essentially, we are a sports academy and a community outreach group where our students can get the chance to access places to go and train out of school and working hours,” Murphy added.

“We do activities every day: swimming, CrossFit, rugby, indoor and outdoor cycling plus events such as the Rugby 7’s and today’s activity.

“We also have a junior coaches initiative to encourage high school students to join our ‘Buddy Programme’ who align with the POD’s to help and mentor the students in their various leadership programmes.”

Golfing guest 27-year-old Thriston Lawrence, who finished tied second alongside world number two golfer Rory McIlroy at the recent Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek Resort on the DP World Tour commented: “I have done one or two of these golf clinics, especially for People of Determination. It is good to give back and see the POD’s having so much fun.

“I hope I can inspire some of them to take a greater interest in golf.”

