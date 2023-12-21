UEFA said Thursday's ruling by Europe's top court that it and FIFA had broken EU law to stifle the creation of a rival Super League "does not signify an endorsement or validation of" of the breakaway competition.

UEFA went on: "It rather underscores a pre-existing shortfall within UEFA's pre-authorisation framework, a technical aspect that has already been acknowledged and addressed in June 2022.

"UEFA is confident in the robustness of its new rules, and specifically that they comply with all relevant European laws and regulations."