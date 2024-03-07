Doha, Qatar: Five-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo (pictured) feels Francesco Bagnaia is a strong favourite to clinch the third consecutive MotoGP world title but said it would be a tough challenge for the Italian rider in front of a strong field this season.

The Ducati Lenovo Team’s star sent an emphatic pre-season message to title rivals that he will be the man to beat in the 2024 world title race by dominating the preseason tests at Sepang and the Lusail International Circuit.

Speaking on motogp.com’s ‘The Big 2024 Preview’ ahead of the season-opening MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar, Lorenzo spoke about how impressive the #1 has been and drew a particular similarity between himself and the Italian.

“I think Pecco [Bagnaia] is that kind of rider who is like a robot, similar to how I was. They need everything perfect to feel strong and when they feel strong, they’re unbeatable,” he said.

“The two titles he’s won have made him believe in himself much more and now his confidence is in the sky. He knows the bike perfectly because since 2019 he’s been on the same bike, he’s made the evolution of the Ducati in the last few years and Ducati have taken his notes to create the bike to his riding style, so this is very important,” the MotoGP legend added.

“That’s what he’s done this pre-season – try to show his rivals that he’s still the best, still the number one, to make them put their head down and not improve their confidence. I think his strategy was perfect but now it’s time for racing.”

But the Spaniard said claiming a third straight world title would not be a walk in the park for Bagnaia.

“Now people understand that Pecco is one of the best and one of the favourites. He has a top talent and as I said, when everything is under control, he’s able to be unbeatable at some tracks. So he is very strong, he’s already a two-time World Champion. But anyway this is MotoGP and they’re the best riders on the planet.

“Marc Marquez has the best bike, maybe not the best bike because he has the 2023 bike and it looks like the 2024 Ducati has improved a lot, but with the best company bike let’s say. Bastianini will feel better and Jorge Martin wants to become Champion for the first time, so for sure he won’t have an easy job. But we can’t deny that Pecco is one of the strongest and for me, at the moment, until someone does something he’s the favourite,” he added.

