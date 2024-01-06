Celebrating unity, diversity, inclusion, sustainability and tolerance, a team of amateur cyclists, business leaders and entrepreneurs will embark on a seven-day bike ride across the UAE.

The ‘7 Days 7 Emirates Unity Ride’ – running from January 6 to 12 – is organised by Ride For Unity, a non-profit organisation “created to use sport to spread the message of diversity, inclusion and sustainability”.

“It is essential for us to demonstrate how these values translate and are practically implemented in business, life and the modern day world,” the organisation said. They added: “We’re all about the power of sport to unify people, cultures and nations alike through positive endeavours and the lasting effect it has on us as individuals and society holistically.”

The ‘7 Days 7 Emirates Unity Ride’ will hold a grand opening event on Saturday night at Ismaili Centre Dubai. The unity ride will kick off on Sunday at 5am from 25 Hours Hotel in Dubai.

Over the course of seven days, they will traverse the diverse landscapes of the UAE, covering each of the seven emirates.

According to the organisers, “members of the public are welcome to join specific sections of the 7-series social, no-drop ride (at average speeds between 25 and 30kph). Participants must be able to complete a 50-100km cycling leg at an average speed of 25-30kph, due to rolling road closures and blockade timings.”

Khaleej Times is the media partner of the ‘7 Days 7 Emirates Unity Ride’.

