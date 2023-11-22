ALULA — The eagerly awaited AlUla Tour is set to welcome the world's elite cyclists as Saudi Arabia's exclusive UCI World Tour event unveils its dates from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, 2024.



Organized by the Ministry of Sport and the Royal Commission for AlUla, in collaboration with the Saudi Cycling Federation and the International Cycling Union (UCI), this marks the fourth edition of the race, forming a crucial part of the AlUla Moments sporting season.



Bringing together 119 cyclists from 17 global teams, including elite UCI World Tour teams, UCI Continental teams, and Saudi Arabia's brightest cycling prospects, the AlUla Tour will showcase the breathtaking natural beauty of AlUla.



Abdullah Al-Wathlan, Chairman of the Saudi Cycling Federation and Vice Chairman of the Arab Cycling Federation, expresses anticipation, saying: "The AlUla Tour has emerged as a major local, regional, and international event in recent years. We look forward to welcoming the sport's best cyclists in one of the sport's most unique locations, showcased to the world."



This captivating five-stage tour, designated as part of the UCI Asia Tour and a category 2.1 event, weaves through the challenging terrain of AlUla, adorned with historic and world-famous heritage sites. Suitable for sprinters, explosive riders, and climbers, the tour has solidified Saudi Arabia's reputation as a world-class cycling destination since 2021.



The confirmed lineup of teams, riders, and stages will be announced later this year. Phillip Jones, RCU Chief Tourism Officer, expects that the new AlUla Tour will elevate the cycling experience when he stated: "Welcoming the sport's elite talent and teams on the UCI Asian Tour across five challenging stages showcases the best of AlUla as a sporting destination."



Promoting a healthy and active lifestyle through cycling, as well as nurturing future sporting talent, aligns with the key ambitions of the Saudi Cycling Federation as part of Saudi Arabia's social and economic transformation under Vision 2030. The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) plays a vital role in creating opportunities and touchpoints through cycling at all levels, including mass participation rides, environmentally-friendly initiatives, and various cycling events.



The AlUla Tour is a highlight among the 'Sports Events' festivals on this season's AlUla Moments calendar, which also features the AlUla Trail Race, Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup 2024, and more to be announced.

