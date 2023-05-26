Solutions+, a Mubadala company, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between its subsidiary, Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company (ADEC) and PRO Events, a subsidiary of Al Ain Club Investment Company (AACIC).

The MoU, which was signed at a ceremony held at Mubadala Tower, outlines strategic potential for ADEC and PRO Events to collaborate on various initiatives. This includes events such as conferences, seminars and exhibitions in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

The MoU will provide opportunities for both organisations to explore planning and execution of e-gaming competitions and other similar events in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. The MoU also leverages the strengths and resources of both organisations to achieve mutual benefits and contribute to the growth of sports, e-sports, and leisure sectors in the region.

Khalid Al Mutawa, Acting Chief Executive Officer of ADEC, and Rashed Abdulla, General Manager of PRO Events, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

From ADEC and Solutions+, the signing ceremony was also attended by Homaid Al Shimmari, Chairman of Solutions+, and Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer at Mubadala, Nasir Al Nabhani, Chief Executive Officer at Solutions+, Ali Alyafei, Chairman of ADEC and Director of Strategy & Innovation at Solutions+. From AACIC, Sultan Hamad Al Dhaheri, Deputy Chairman of the Board and Dr. Zeyad Amir Saleh, Board Member were present.

Nasir Al Nabhani, CEO of Solutions+, said, “Earlier this year, ownership of ADEC was transferred to Solutions+. This allows us to now explore opportunities beyond shared services. With a foothold in the sports, leisure, and entertainment space, we will work to further enhance Abu Dhabi’s growing reputation as a regional sports and entertainment hub."

Rashed Abdulla, General Manager of PRO Events, added, “ADEC and PRO Events share a common vision for Abu Dhabi and are committed to working together to achieve this vision. Through this partnership, we hope to create meaningful impact and make a positive difference in the lives of our customers.”



