UAE - A new mechanism for settling local sports disputes with an international component will be developed in Abu Dhabi to promote the dissemination of the arbitration culture as the emirate seeks to become an international hub for sports arbitration.

The move follows the signing of a cooperation agreement between Abu Dhabi CAS Alternative Hearing Centre and the Emirates Sports Arbitration Centre.

The agreement will also see the implementation of the decisions rendered by the centre’s training and qualifying sports arbitrators at the local and international levels, and qualifying lawyers to handle sports-related disputes.

Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), said that the agreement comes in support of the endeavour to develop the work at the CAS Alternative Hearing Centre, so as to strengthen its role and activities and achieve the ambition of making Abu Dhabi a regional and international hub for sports arbitration.

“The cooperation agreement aims to develop the mechanism for settling local sports disputes that have an international component, while working on organising specialised workshops in this field and introducing the services provided in the arbitration centres with facilitated procedures in terms of registering sports cases and holding hearings to reach amicable solutions, in addition to providing logistical support for a number of activities and events related to the field of arbitration,” Al Abri explained.

Ahmad Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the Administrative Support Sector at the ADJD, stressed the importance of building a stronger partnership with the relevant authorities in the field of sports arbitration to contribute to the dissemination of the culture of arbitration and to encourage the use of the services available in the UAE, where all the necessary capacities and means of support are available to hold hearings for the settlement of international, regional and local sports disputes.

Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi, Vice-President of the UAE Sports Arbitration Centre, has stressed the importance of creating partnerships with entities connected with sports arbitration, whether at the national level or at the Arab and international levels, to serve the cause of UAE sport in all its aspects.

He highlighted the leading role played in this regard by the centre and the Judicial Department stressing that the agreement helps to achieve the desired integration through joint bilateral coordination to settle various sports disputes, he added.

