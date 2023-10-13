Three grandmasters among 400 players of more than 20 nationalities will be in the fray during an open chess tournament to be held in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The tournament is being organised by the Abu Dhabi Indian Islamic Centre in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Chess Club and Mind Games.

Arkadij Naiditsch, the 84-ranked grandmaster from Azerbaijan and a former top-20 player, will be in the fray among other top names, Bogdan Garbea, head coach at the Abu Dhabi Chess Club and Mind Games, said.

“Naiditsch is a good player. There will be other grandmasters too. There will be two age categories: Under 16 years and open for all. The open category is a FIDE-rated one. It will be a Swiss system of 9-round blitz chess format with time control,” Garbea said during a press conference.

Saeed Ahmad Al Khoori, executive director at the Abu Dhabi Chess Club and Mind Games, said the club founded in 1979 will continue to host such tournaments.

“We have more than 1,000 registered members and more new centres are coming up in Abu Dhabi.”

KV Muhamed Kunhi, general secretary at the Abu Dhabi Indian Islamic Centre, said it was their first-ever chess tournament.

“We are excited. This tournament will be a celebration of strategy, intellect, and sportsmanship, where players of diverse backgrounds and skill levels will gather to demonstrate their prowess on the chessboard.”

While the under-16 category contest will be held between 10am to 2pm, the FIDE-rated open category will be from 5pm to 10pm. Prizes for the open category include Dh3,000 for first prize, Dh2,000 (second), Dh1,000 (third), and Dh1,000 for the best female player. Winners in the junior category will receive rewards starting from Dh1,200 (first), to Dh500 for fifth place and best female player respectively. All participants will receive certificates of participation.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).