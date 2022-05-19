RIYADH — The Ministry of Education has unveiled the new academic calendar for the year of 1444 AH.



The new calendar includes several changes regarding vacations and the actual number of school days.



The ministry decided to increase the number of actual school days by two days, to be 185 days instead of 183 days.



While the ministry has reduced the number of vacations in the new calendar for next year to be 10 vacations instead of 12 vacations allotted in the current calendar.



The Eid Al-Fitr holiday will start in the next year’s calendar on Ramadan 22, while the return after the Eid holiday will be on Wednesday, Shawwal 6.



The ministry said that the number of vacation days during the three semesters would be 56 days in the new calendar instead of 69 days as in the current calendar.



This is in addition to the fact that they have included the Founding Day among the holidays in the new calendar.



The ministry has also announced the return dates of educational staff, which includes the educational supervisors and employees of education offices. It also includes the educational and administrative bodies at all academic levels to be on Monday 24/1/1444 AH, corresponding to 22/08/2022 AD.



The return date for the teachers in all academic levels will take place on Sunday 1/2/1444 AH, corresponding to 28/8/ 2022 AD. This is in accordance with the new academic calendar, which coincides with the return of students.



The ministry confirmed that the first semester will start on Sunday 1/2/1444 AH and will end at the end of the working day on Thursday 30/4/1444 AH.



The second semester will start on Sunday 10/5/1444 AH, and will end at the end of the working day on Thursday 10/8/1444 AH.



While the third semester will start on Sunday 20/8/1444 AH, and will end at the end of the working day on Thursday 4/12/1444 AH.



It is noteworthy that the new calendar includes 10 various vacations, including five extended vacations, and two vacations at the end of the first and second semesters,



These are in addition to the National Day and Founding Day vacations, as well as the Eid Al-Fitr vacation.



The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Ibtisam Al-Shehri, said during an interview with Al-Ekhbariya that the new calendar of the next academic year includes several extended vacations,



He added this would contribute to alleviating the students during their educational journey, as it will contribute to increasing their skill and knowledge rate along with recreation.



She also said that extended weekends are an opportunity for the Ministry of Education to develop curricula and introduce new study subjects, in addition to contributing to reducing students' absence from school.



The next academic year includes three semesters, and each semester includes 13 weeks, Al-Shehri noted.

