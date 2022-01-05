

The pavilion is preparing to organize a celebration at the Expo headquarters in Dubai, which includes activities, programs, cultural performances and various creative events, reflecting the Kingdom’s growth and renaissance in all fields under the umbrella of Saudi Vision 2030.



The Saudi Day is targeting visitors to the exhibition, including businesspeople, representatives of participating countries, and the general public.

It will provide a range of activities and events in several locations throughout the exhibition site, including a cultural show in Al Wasl Square.



A parade will also tour the Expo consisting of several performance groups wearing traditional and modern Saudi clothes in addition to a Saudi fashion program. There will also be a concert entitled “Amjad” by Arab artist Mohammed Abdo and artist Ayed Youssef at the Jubilee Theatre, a music festival titled the Saudi Experience Festival, as well as an airshow of the Green Falcons.



The Kingdom’s pavilion on the “Saudi Day” will also organize seminars, lectures and promotional sessions for investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia, including an “Invest in Saudi Arabia” session, and a session to introduce the Kingdom’s major projects.