

Saudi Arabia’s Public Health Authority (Weqaya) urged people to avoid unnecessary travel outside the Kingdom, especially to high-risk countries, as the Omicron variant spreads.



Weqaya explained on Saturday that the world is witnessing a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and the accelerated spread of the “Omicron” mutant in many countries.



It also recommended travelers from outside the Kingdom, whether citizens or residents, regardless of their immunization status, avoid social contact for five days and undergo a PCR test if they felt any respiratory symptoms.



Weqaya recommended continuing to adhere to preventive measures, such as wearing a face mask all the time, avoiding crowded and public places, avoid shaking hands. It also stressed the importance of immunization with two doses and taking the booster dose.



