RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced three deaths from COVID-19 and 3,669 new infections on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 1,301 were recorded in Riyadh, 318 in Jeddah, 192 in Dammam, 167 in Hofuf, 132 in Makkah, 102 in Madinah, and 102 in Abha. Several other cities recorded less than one hundred new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 635,191 after 4,375 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,936 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 56.8 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.