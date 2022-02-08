Of the new cases, 1,066 were recorded in Riyadh, 221 in Jeddah, 189 in Dammam, 111 in Abha, and 101 in Hofuf. Several other cities recorded less than one hundred new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 674,244 after 3,464 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,959 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 58.8 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.