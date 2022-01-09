Saudi Arabia confirmed 3,068 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 575,293.

It also confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the Kingdom’s death toll to 8,892.

The Ministry of Health said that of the current cases, 134 remain in critical condition.

It added that 793 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 545,771.

More than 52.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with more than 23.3 million people fully vaccinated.