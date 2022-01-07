DUBAI - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia celebrated its Expo 2020 Dubai National Day on Friday (7 January) with an array of events across the site that included a military-led parade and a stunning projection of the Saudi Cultural Show film at Al Wasl Plaza, with fireworks and concerts to come throughout the evening.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai welcomed Faisal Al-Ibrahim, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning, accompanied by Turki Al-Dakhil, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the UAE.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai; Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State,and Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director, Commissioner General Office, Expo 2020 Dubai, were also in attendance.

Sheikh Nahyan said: "The Saudi Arabia Pavilion, the second-largest at Expo 2020, has been among the most prominent and most visited pavilions since the launch of the event. Rising towards the sky, the building’s cutting-edge design represents the Kingdom’s upward path towards future growth, in line with its Vision 2030, a model for the region. Its multiple pillars include the diversification of the economy, the empowerment of the private sector, as well as international cooperation, paving the way for the Kingdom’s rapid development plans. The Saudi Pavilion also offers a glimpse of what visitors can expect at Expo 2030, and the UAE wishes Saudi Arabia every success with their bid.

"Saudi Arabia’s participation at Expo 2020 reflects how our culture is our identity, and we – the people of this unique part of the world – share a deep history, familial ties and a common framework within the Arab and Islamic world." Turki Al-Dakhil said: "We have gathered today to celebrate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its achievements at Expo 2020 Dubai, in our brotherly United Arab Emirates on the Saudi National Day.

"Through this event, we showcase our pride in our ancient history, our continuous development, our ambitious vision, our rich culture, and our authentic identity, as well as our openness, our love for humanity, and our tireless work across the world to help nations prosper, and spread stability and human dignity – all of which is represented in the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai." The highly anticipated celebrations kicked off with a flag-raising ceremony for Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and the playing of the two countries’ national anthems at Al Wasl Plaza. The National Day then continued with 18 events across 20 different locations, including Al Wasl Plaza, Al Forsan Park, Ghaf Avenue, the Business Connect Centre, Jubilee Park, Sun Stage, Sea Stage, Earth Stage and the main entrance of the Mobility District.

On the Sun Stage, the music of Al Ohali Family dazzled the crowd, while DJ Leen, accompanied by a Saudi graffiti artist, offered a unique performance on the Sea Stage.

Showcasing the kingdom’s rich past and bright future, a magnificent parade – led by 80 military band members, a fashion show of traditional and contemporary trends in the Kingdom, and a procession of horses – marched around the Expo site.

The Saudi Hawks, the Royal Saudi Air Force’s spectacular aerobatic display team, also stunned visitors as they jetted in formation above the skies of Expo 2020.

The celebrations are set to continue throughout the evening, with fireworks and performances on the Jubilee Stage by up-and-coming Saudi singer Ayed Yousef – known for his use of many sounds, genres and vocal styles – and ‘The Artist of the Arabs’ Mohammed Abdu.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has had a remarkable presence at Expo 2020, with the second largest Country Pavilion on site, covering a total area of more than 13,000 sqm. Located in the Opportunity District, the pavilion showcases the Kingdom’s people, natural landscapes, rich past, impressive present and innovative future.

National and Honour Days at Expo 2020 Dubai are moments to celebrate each of Expo’s 200-plus International Participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements and showcasing their pavilions and programming.

Running until 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 invites visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.