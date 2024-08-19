RIYADH — The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture's branch in Riyadh, in collaboration with relevant authorities, has launched a comprehensive monitoring campaign aimed at promoting animal welfare and ensuring compliance with the standards and laws related to animal protection.



The campaign involved thorough inspections of facilities dealing with animals, including pet shops, veterinary clinics, and homes and rest houses offering pet hotel services without the necessary licenses from the ministry.



The inspections uncovered several violations, including establishments operating without the required licenses, which is a clear breach of the law.



The inspection teams also identified inhumane practices such as the torture and harm of animals, neglect in providing adequate and appropriate food, and cases of negligence in the treatment of sick animals without necessary veterinary care.



As a result of these violations, specialized teams seized 130 pets living in unsanitary conditions and confiscated quantities of expired and unfit medicines being used to treat the animals, all without adhering to health standards or consulting specialists.



The Riyadh branch of the Ministry highlighted that this campaign is part of its ongoing efforts to raise awareness about the importance of animal welfare, in line with the Animal Welfare System of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and its executive regulations.



The campaign aims to embed the concept of animal welfare as an essential part of the culture in Riyadh and aligns with the Ministry’s vision to make Saudi Arabia a global model in its moral and humanitarian commitment to protecting animal rights.



The Ministry also emphasized that it will not hesitate to enforce the strict penalties outlined in the Agriculture System against anyone found to be involved in such violations. The public is encouraged to cooperate by reporting any breaches of the Agriculture and Animal Welfare System by calling the Ministry’s unified call center at 939.

