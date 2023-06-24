The sinking of the RMS Titanic in April 1912 is one of the most tragic and infamous maritime accidents in history. The ocean liner, claimed to be “practically unsinkable” by its builders, left for New York from Southampton, England, but hit an iceberg before reaching its destination, killing over 1,500 on board. The wreckage of the luxury ship lies at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Newfoundland.

The latest tragedy, wherein five individuals died aboard a submarine headed to explore the Titanic shipwreck, shows how the ocean liner continues to draw explorers and adventurers even over a century after it sank.

What is so fascinating about RMS Titanic?

In 1912, the Titanic was the largest passenger ship and also the biggest ship to ever sail. It was a luxury liner with amenities like a gymnasium, Turkish bath, squash courts and even a swimming pool, according to the Royal Museums Greenwich.

It is being said that even the third-class cabins of the ship were far better than those on other liners. The report added that the RMS before Titanic referred to the Royal Mail Ship.

When the “unsinkable” ship sank, it gradually spawned a flurry of conspiracy theories while several unfortunate events associated with it also came to light. Even those who were not familiar with the mishap later got fascinated by Titanic after James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster film.

‘The implausible story’

According to the Washington Post, Titanic historian Don Lynch said” "It’s the implausible story: The biggest ship in the world on its maiden voyage, it’s supposed to be unsinkable and it’s full of rich and famous people, and then it hits an iceberg and it sinks. And it goes down so slowly that there’s all this drama to be acted out.”

A narrow escape

Several unfortunate events surround the sinking of the ill-fated Titanic. Even before it started sailing, the Titanic nearly collided with SS New York while getting out of the harbour, reported History.com.

The report added that such an incident is considered as “the worst kind of omen for a ship departing on her maiden voyage”.

Fire on board

Once at the sea, the liner witnessed a fire on board, which was believed to have weakened the structure of the ship, the report added.

Titanic survivors died early

According to the Daily Mail, many of those who survived the 1912 Titanic mishap died early. The ship’s chief stoker, Frederick Barrett, died of tuberculosis in 1913 along with his wife and daughter, leaving his son behind, while another Titanic passenger named Archie Jewell was killed in 1917 during the First World War.

Reginald Robinson Lee, also a survivor, died in August 1913 after suffering heart failure. A baby, who was born on board the Titanic, passed away just three months after the vessel sank due to meningitis.

This week’s tragedy involving a tourist submarine on the way to the wreckage — found in 1985 — is another painful incident associated with the enigmatic ship.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).