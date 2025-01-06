JEDDAH — The National Center of Meteorology (NMC) issued a red alert, expecting heavy rains in Jeddah from 6:00 in the morning until 3:00 in the afternoon on Monday.



The center stated that the accompanying effects of the weather condition will be strong winds, lack of horizontal visibility, hail, torrents, high waves, and thunderstorms.



Meanwhile, the Crisis and Disaster Management Center in the emirate of Makkah called on motorists using highways and beachgoers to take precautions and avoid flood passages and waterlogged areas. This is in the wake of forecasts that the governorates in the region will be affected by moderate to heavy thunderstorms, accompanied by hail, dust storms and high waves on Monday and Tuesday.



The General Directorate of Civil Defense on Saturday urged the public to exercise utmost caution and vigil amid forecasts of thunderstorms in various regions of the Kingdom. It called on the people to stay in safe areas as well as to avoid valleys and locations prone to flooding, especially for swimming.



The Civil Defense advised that the guidelines shared on various social media platforms must be followed because of the thunderstorms that are expected in most regions of the Kingdom until Wednesday.



According to the directorate, the Makkah region will experience torrential downpours and hail, as well as dust-stirring winds. The areas prone to heavy rains include Makkah City, Jeddah, Bahra, Al-Jumum, Rabigh, Kholais, and Al-Kamel. Moderate to heavy rainfall is anticipated in Taif, Maysan, Al-Muwayh, Turbah, Al-Khurma, Rania, Al-Laith, and Al-Qunfudah in the region.

