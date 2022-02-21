H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has said that Ras Al Khaimah is taking deliberate steps to enhance its presence as a leading destination for hosting the most important sports competitions.

His Highness pointed out that the events witnessed by the emirate during this period is in line with its vision to be a meeting point of sportspersons from all over the world, and to spread the values ??of honourable competition and sportsmanship as the most important features of sportspersons.

His Highness stressed that the consolidation of community sporting events is an essential pillar in Ras Al Khaimah's strategic development plans to provide a healthy lifestyle for all members of society, and to promote activity and ambition to achieve more successes and achievements.

This came during his attendance of the 15th edition of the "Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon", which was launched on Marjan Island on Saturday.

Sheikh Saud explained that hosting such prominent events enhances the role of sport as a platform for prosperity, growth and human convergence, and a base for moving towards a bright future for our coming generations.

The RAK Ruler highlighted the distinguished role of this great event in consolidating the civilised and developmental image of Ras Al Khaimah, hailing the emirate's stature as a destination for living, working, tourism and investment, and a platform for building a prosperous tomorrow for the people of the emirate and the nation.

