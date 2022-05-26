RIYADH — A number of Saudi cities and governorates are expected to witness an increase in temperatures during the summer season which will begin on June 1, according to Hussein Al-Qahtani, spokesman of the General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection.



Speaking to Okaz/Saudi Gazette, he said that temperatures in some cities and governorates would remain the same as they were last year. Rain is expected on the mountainous highlands during the next two days before the impending summer season, he said.



“We are still in late spring, with five days remaining, and we will enter the summer season for this year by the beginning of June, and the weather situation after the dust wave that was witnessed by a number of cities and governorates in the Kingdom has become stable,” Al-Qahtani said.



It is noteworthy that some cities and governorates in the Kingdom witnessed on Wednesday active dust storms that reduced the horizontal visibility over the regions of Riyadh and the Eastern Province, and their impact has extended to parts of the regions of Najran, Tabuk, Madinah and Makkah, especially the coastal areas.



