The second edition of Qatar Toy Festival concluded on August 14 after 31 days of entertainment-packed action for the whole family. This year’s Visit Qatar’s toy festival set a new attendance record with 100,000 visitors, reflecting a 33.3% increase from its inaugural edition last year.

Organised in collaboration with Spacetoon TV, the festival featured 10 themed zones and a daily line-up of live performances, competitions, and concerts.

Highlights included special performances by prominent Arab musicians such as Kuwaiti singer Humood AlKhuder and Syrian artists Tarek Alarabi Tourgane and Rasha Rizk, Qatari singer Dana Al Meer, and singer Essam Sukkar which added to the festival’s vibrant and festive atmosphere.

The closing ceremony included a performance by local choir Rouh al Sharq and was followed by remarks from Hamad Al Khaja, Acting Head of Events and Festivals Technical Support Section at Qatar Tourism.

Al Khaja said: "The second edition of the Qatar Toy Festival has been a tremendous success, drawing 100.000 visitors and setting new attendance records. This year's festival was bigger and better."

