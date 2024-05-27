DOHA: The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for strong winds on the coast and at sea, along with high waves. Today's weather is expected to be clear and extremely hot during the day, with raised dust in some areas. Nighttime temperatures will moderate slightly, and the sea is predicted to remain clear.

Coastal winds are anticipated to be northerly to northwesterly at speeds ranging from 12 to 22 knots, with gusts reaching up to 32 knots in certain areas. These winds are expected to decrease to between 8 and 18 knots at night. At sea, northwesterly winds will blow at speeds of 10 to 20 knots, with gusts up to 25 knots.

Horizontal visibility on the coast will range from 5 to 10 kilometers, occasionally dropping to 3 kilometers or less in some areas. Offshore visibility will also be between 5 and 10 kilometers.

Wave heights on the coast are forecasted to range between 2 and 4 feet, occasionally rising to 5 feet. At sea, wave heights will vary from 4 to 6 feet, with peaks reaching 8 feet.

The highest temperature expected in Doha today is 41 degrees Celsius. Residents are advised to take precautions due to the strong winds and high temperatures.

