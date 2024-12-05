Doha, Qatar: If you’re hoping to catch a meteor shower in 2024, the Geminid meteor shower is your last chance. The Geminids have been lighting up the skies since November 19, with their peak occurring on the night of December 13. On this night, countless meteors will shoot across Qatar skies and will create a spectacular view for stargazing.

NASA describes the Geminids as “one of the best and most reliable annual meteor showers,” with up to 120 meteors visible per hour under perfect conditions. “The Geminids are bright and fast meteors, usually appearing yellow,” according to the space agency.

Unlike most meteor showers that come from comets, the Geminids are caused by debris from an asteroid named 3200 Phaethon. As Earth moves through Phaethon’s dust trail each year, tiny meteoroids burn up in our atmosphere, creating the bright streaks of light we see as meteors.

Ajith Everester, an astrophotographer and founder of Everester Observatory, told The Peninsula, “The moon will be 96% full on December 13, which will make it harder to see the fainter meteors. However, the bright meteors will still be visible, making it a spectacular sight.”

Everester also recalled last year’s event, where over 4,000 people saw more than 1,000 meteors at Al Kharrara. He adds, “Although this year’s event won’t be as great due to the moon’s glow, the Geminids can still deliver an impressive show.”

Navin Anand, an amateur astronomer and co-founder of the Qatar Astronomy and Space Club, emphasized that the Geminids can be enjoyed with the naked eye: “The Geminid meteor shower usually produces up to 120 meteors per hour under perfect conditions, but due to the moon’s brightness, we anticipate about 40 meteors per hour at its peak this year.”

Anand noted, however, that there will be a brief, near-perfect viewing window between 4 am and 5 am when the moon will be setting, offering an opportunity to spot more than 100 meteors in a short period.

For those eager to experience the celestial event, the Qatar Astronomy and Space Club, in partnership with Everester Observatory, will host an observation event on December 13 at Al Kharrara. The event starts at 10 pm, but the best viewing will occur later into the night as the meteors peak.

Attendees are encouraged to dress warmly as winter temperatures settle in. The event will continue into the early hours, lasting until the sun rises.

To join the event, interested participants can contact Ajith Everester or Navin Anand via WhatsApp at 55482045 and 30889582, or register for free at Qatar Astronomy and Space Club’s website.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

