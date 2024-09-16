Doha - Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Monday will be hot daytime with a chance of local clouds by noon, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will be fine, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable mainly southwesterly to southeasterly at a speed of 3 - 13 KT, becomes northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT.

Offshore, it will be variable southwesterly to northwesterly at a speed of 3 - 13 KT, becomes southeasterly to northeasterly.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft; while offshore, it will be 1 - 3 ft.

Visibility inshore and offshore will be 5 - 10 km.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max-------------------------------------------------------------------Doha 02:09 - 15:24 08:27 - 23:10 40Mesaieed 03:45 - 17:04 00:42 - 09:18 38Wakrah 01:51 - 16:19 09:02 - 23:11 38Al Khor 15:42 - 03:51 23:21 - 09:51 41Ruwais 03:51 - 15:42 09:51 - 22:39 39Dukhan 08:30 - 20:44 02:21 - 14:27 40Abu Samra 07:47 - 20:13 03:06 - 12:46 39 Sunrise: 05:20 LTSunset: 17:36 LT------------------------

