Doha - Weather inshore today until 6:00 pm on Tuesday will be hazy at places at first becomes hot daytime and humid with a chance of local clouds by noon, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be hazy with some clouds at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be northeasterly - southeasterly 5 - 15 KT, gusting 22 KT daytime.

Offshore, it will be southeasterly - northeasterly 5 - 15 KT.

Visibility will be 4 - 8 km.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft. Offshore will be 2 - 4 ft.

Copyright © Qatar News Agency 2022. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).