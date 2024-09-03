Doha - Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Tuesday will be hazy at places at first, becomes hot daytime and some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will hazy with some clouds, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 3 - 13 KT, gusting to 18 KT at places at times.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly southeasterly - easterly at a speed of 4 - 14 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft; while offshore, will be 1 - 3 ft.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 km; while offshore, will be 4 - 10 km.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max-------------------------------------------------------------------Doha 03:56 - 17:00 00:18 - 11:10 38Mesaieed 05:55 - 18:40 01:48 - 11:09 37Wakrah 05:04 - 17:40 00:36 - 10:52 37Al Khor 16:28 - 05:45 **** - 12:00 36Ruwais 05:45 - 17:35 12:00 - **** 36Dukhan 10:19 - 22:25 04:00 - 16:22 38Abu Samra 10:17 - 22:32 03:57 - 15:30 39 Sunrise: 05:15 LTSunset: 17:50 LT------------------



Copyright © Qatar News Agency 2022. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).