DOHA: The Department of Meteorology has issued its daily weather report, predicting hazy conditions at some locations inshore until 6pm on Friday.

Residents can expect scorching daytime temperatures accompanied by the presence of scattered clouds.

Inshore, the wind is expected to start as variable, less than 5 knots initially, before transitioning to a mainly northwesterly to northeasterly direction at speeds ranging from 5 to 15 knots.

Offshore areas will also witness some cloud cover, with wind conditions ranging from northwesterly to northeasterly at speeds between 3 and 13 knots.

Visibility is anticipated to be within the range of 5 to 9 kilometers, providing relatively clear conditions for outdoor activities.

Sea conditions inshore are expected to range from 1 to 2 feet, while offshore conditions will be slightly more turbulent, with waves measuring between 1 and 3 feet.

Residents and visitors are advised to take precautions to stay cool and hydrated during the hot daytime temperatures and to be cautious if participating in offshore activities due to the sea state.

For the latest weather updates and safety recommendations, individuals are encouraged to stay tuned to official weather channels and announcements.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).