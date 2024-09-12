Doha - Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be misty to foggy at places at first, and hot and humid daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected poor visibility at places at first.

Offshore, the weather will be misty at places at first, becoming hazy, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable at first, becoming northeasterly to northwesterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT.

Offshore, it will be variable at first, becoming northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft; while offshore, it will be 1 - 3 ft.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km/ 2 km or less at places at first; while offshore, will be 4 - 10 km/ 3 km or less at places at first.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max----------------------------------------------------------------------------------Doha 12:37 - **:** 03:34 - **:** 40Mesaieed 14:11 - **:** 03:46 - **:** 39Wakrah 12:49 - **:** 04:21 - **:** 40Al Khor 12:25 - 20:5403:25 - 17:59 40Ruwais 10:5 - **:** 04:23 - 18:0136Dukhan 04:09 - 16:2809:55 - 23:1736Abu Samra 03:04 - 16:00 09:05 - 21:5136 Sunrise: 05:18 LTSunset: 17:40 LT------------------------

Copyright © Qatar News Agency 2022. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).