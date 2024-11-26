ABU DHABI: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a weather advisory, warning of potential dust storms and rainfall from Wednesday through Friday.

A surface low-pressure system from the east, combined with an upper-air low-pressure system and jet stream from the west, will lead to cloud formation over parts of the country according to a statement by the NCM today.

Weather from Wednesday night until Friday will see clouds amount increase gradually from late night Wednesday over Western areas and move toward coats and islands and over some Northern and Eastern areas with a chance of rainfall on Thursday, and clouds amount decrease gradually on Friday noon time with a drop in temperatures. Sea will be rough to very rough on Thursday and Friday in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman sea.

Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, shifting to northwesterly, moderate to active in speed and occasionally strong, especially over the sea. They will stir up dust and sand on land, occasionally causing reduced horizontal visibility.