ABU DHABI - The UAE has established a national approach to transform challenges into opportunities and achieve growth and qualitative achievements in all areas.

People of determination are progressing with the support and care of the UAE’s leadership towards successes and achievements, benefitting from an ideal and inclusive environment that ensures stability and motivates them to play a prominent role in the country's development process.

The vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan concerning the empowerment of people of determination is the driver for achieving their aspirations and helping them realise success.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed launched the Abu Dhabi Comprehensive Strategy for People of Determination 2020-2024, with the participation of more than 28 relevant local and federal government authorities, under the leadership of the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development, to make Abu Dhabi an inclusive, accessible and empowered city for people of determination, in line with the department's vision to ensure decent lives for all members of society.

The strategy has achieved many successes through the launch of initiatives that played a crucial role in realising its vision to create an inclusive and empowering society for people of determination.

In 2017, the UAE launched the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination with the establishment of the Advisory Council for People of Determination, which includes members of the community concerned with providing advice and feedback to achieve the policy’s objectives.

In April 2021, the National Policy for People with Autism Disorder Spectrum was launched under the theme, "United for Autism," forming an integrated system of unified procedures and standards to offer easier services for people with autism and their parents, and raise the efficiency of cadres working in specialist centres and the quality and health of the environment.