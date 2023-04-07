Muscat : Parts of the Sultanate of Oman may witness isolated rainfall on Friday, April, 7, 2023, Oman Meteorology said.

Oman Meteorology said in it weather forecast for Friday that the weather will be mainly clear skies over most of the governorates of the Sultanate of Oman with high and medium clouds advection and chance of isolated rain over Al Hajar mountains and Dhofar Governorate .

"Low level clouds or fog patches are expected over parts of Al Dakhiliyah , Al Dhahira , South Al Sharqiyah and Al Wusta Governorates. There is a chance of dust storms due to fresh winds over desert and open areas," the Meteorology added.

The expected maximum and minimum temperatures will be 29 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees respectively in Muscat, 28 degrees and 20 degrees in Rustaq, 37 degrees and 22 degrees in Haima and 34 degrees and 17 degrees in Al Buraimi.

The highest temperature recorded in Oman during the last 24 hours was in Qarn Alam in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate with 35.3 degrees Celsius followed by Muqshin which located in Dhofar Governorate with 35.1 and then Kamil Wa Al Wafi in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate with 34.9 degrees Celsius.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).