DUBAI – The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation kicked off the festivities for workers Monday in celebration of the UAE's 53rd Eid Al Etihad.

Held under the theme "Our Workers' Happiness in Our Union's Celebration”, the celebratory activities are organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, Dubai Police General Command, municipalities across the UAE, National Ambulance, and Ras Al Khaimah Free Zone, with the participation of more than one million workers.

The two-day nationwide celebrations feature a wide range of entertainment activities, competitions, giveaways, and prizes, including a raffle with a car as the grand prize.

These vibrant events are backed by diamond sponsorship from the Insurance pool and platinum sponsorship from Aldar Properties , along with the sponsorship of the Ministry's strategic partners, including the UAE Food Bank, the International Charity Organisation, Dar Al Ber Society, Al Ihsan Charity Association, the Fujairah Charity Association, Union Cooperative, Kitopi, Al Marai, and Shamsin Restaurant.

In parallel with the celebratory events organised by the Ministry in collaboration with its partners, various festivities are also being held within labour accommodations organised by a number of companies, including Al Eskan Al Jamae, Labotel Workers Village, Emirates Global Aluminium, Fujairah National Construction & Transport Co, Tasameem Workers City, Al Salam Living City, Hameem Worker City, Khansaheb Contracting, Dulsco City, Al Jimi Worker Village, and Sawaeed Residential City.

The initiatives showcase how the UAE values and supports its workforce as vital pillars that drive its sustainable development and foster business excellence in the country. These activities also align with the directives of the UAE’s leadership to enhance the well-being, happiness and quality of life for workers, reflecting a comprehensive and humane approach to workforce management.

The UAE continues to excel in various labour market indicators, leading global rankings in various competitive indicators.

This achievement underscores the effective legislation, policies, and initiatives in place, including a comprehensive social protection system that encompasses the Unemployment Insurance Scheme, voluntary Savings Scheme for end-of-service benefits, the health insurance system, and a programme to safeguard workers' financial entitlements.

These are some of the innovative initiatives that are recognised on a global scale, alongside the UAE’s Wage Protection System (WPS) and regulations to resolve labour disputes.

Additionally, the contributions of the workforce are also acknowledged through prestigious initiatives such as the Emirates Labour Market Award. In its second edition, the award honoured 48 exceptional workers for their dedication and outstanding achievements.