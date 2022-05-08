The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs (MERA) said the registration process for Haj will be available through the link www.hajj.om.from May 9 to 14.

The system provides three ways for direct registration (registration by entering the civil number, personal card, or mobile phone number).

The ministry said that a woman's registration in the system must be preceded by the registration of one of her mahrams for Haj this season, and the registration will be based on the civil number recorded in the personal card, provided that it is valid.

The ministry said that Hajj companies are prohibited from interfering with the registration of those wishing to perform the Haj rituals to ensure transparency and allow the applicants to choose the Hajj company of their choice.

The applicant must be at least 18 years old and under sixty-five years.

