Muscat: An Omani adventurer has reached the highest mountain peak in the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard.

Omani adventurer Suleiman bin Hamoud Al-Naabi managed to reach the highest mountain peak in the Svalbard archipelago in the Arctic (Mount Newton summit), which is approximately 1,700 meters above sea level.

Al-Naabi says about his trip: "The adventure began on April 12, 2023, I was able to first reach the (Longyearbyen) region of the Svalbard archipelago in the Arctic."

“In addition to the presence of predatory animals. Like the bear, arctic wolf and foxes require the adventurer to be careful and alert at all times,” he added.

Al-Naabi stated that his experience was characterised by environmental and climatic conditions that are difficult to predict. It is one of the most difficult challenges available to a person to test the maximum stages of his abilities to withstand the circumstances.

Adventurer Suleiman Al-Naabi explained that the temperatures at the summit were as low as -40 degrees. In addition there is lack of vision due to sudden snowfall with strong winds.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).