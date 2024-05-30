Muscat – Temperatures have risen across Oman in the past few days, with the mercury crossing 47°C in several parts of the sultanate.

According to the Met office, Sur recorded the highest temperature of 47.5°C in the last 24 hours.

Wadi Al Maawil and Bidbid recorded 47°C each, while Barka and Hamra ad daru experienced temperatures of 46.8°C. Al Awabi, Rustaq, and Fahud recorded temperatures ranging from 46.7°C to 46.1°C.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

