Muscat – Represented by College of Economics and Political Science, Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) has launched an awareness campaign to address emotional eating and the tendency to use food as a coping mechanism for negative emotions.

Speaking to Muscat Daily, Shahla Abdullah al Hamdani, head of the campaign, said, “We aim to tackle this phenomenon at its root through awareness sessions that explore the relationship between emotions and eating behaviours. Our goal is to encourage individuals to build a healthy relationship with themselves and the food they consume.”

She added, “The campaign targets college students and members of the community and has included some malls, such as Al Araimi Boulevard.”

Shahla explained that the issue is not food itself, but the habit of using it to escape from confronting or expressing negative feelings. The campaign highlights real stories and experiences to raise awareness on the problem, emphasising the fact that acknowledging it is the first step towards finding effective solutions.

The campaign includes a competition under the slogan ‘Take the Initiative to Change’ focusing on equipping individuals with healthier ways to deal with emotions – strategies such as practising mindfulness and meditation, setting aside time daily to reflect on emotions, and engaging in stress-relieving activities like exercising or reading.

A key message of the campaign is promoting the concept of conscious eating by encouraging individuals to ask themselves, “Am I truly hungry or am I trying to escape my feelings?”

Shahla stressed the importance of viewing such moments as opportunities to understand emotions and addressing them in a constructive way.

She further elaborated that emotional eating is a common response to stress or negative emotions. It can lead to harmful patterns, causing psychological effects like guilt and frustration, as well as physical problems such as weight gain and eating disorders.

Addressing emotional eating, Shahla noted, requires a deeper understanding of the connection between emotions and eating behaviours. Enhancing self-awareness and adopting healthier ways to cope with negative feelings are essential steps towards improving both mental and physical well-being.

The campaign serves as a call to action for community members to embrace self-awareness, confront negative emotions honestly and make meaningful changes to their lives.

