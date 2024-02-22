Isolated rains is expected to hit the sultanate starting Sunday evening, according to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

In a statement, CAA said, ‘Oman is expected be affected by a low pressure trough from Sunday evening to Wednesday. Cloud formation and scattered rainfall may result in thunderstorms over Musandam governorate‬ and the coastal areas of the Sea of Oman and may extend to include parts of the Hajar Mountains.’

CAA advises all to be cautious during rains and over flowing wadis, and to check the state of the sea before sailing.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

