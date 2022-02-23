MPs yesterday unanimously approved a new parliamentary proposal to replace the existing three-decades-old tourism law.

During Parliament’s weekly session, they said the government was not thinking hard enough to become a regional competitor while officials and their so-called tourism strategy had gone into hibernation.

The Industry, Commerce and Tourism Ministry and the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) said they were already drawing up new legislation to replace the 1986 Tourism Law.

The Bahrain Chamber backed the proposal, but raised reservations on some of its articles on tourism plans, schemes and programmes that the private sector would have to declare and get approved.

MP Ebrahim Al Nefaei said Bahrain has the potential to be the best tourist destination in the region.

“However, we don’t have proper tourist facilities or strategies,” he said.

“The national carrier Gulf Air says it is marketing tourism; honestly the only thing Bahrain is famous for is the Bahrain International Circuit and Formula One Grand Prix.

“The only open park we have is Adhari and the Muharraq Grand Garden, Al Kubra, near Bahrain International Airport only has a water fountain as an attraction!”

He said the new exhibitions and conference centre in Sakhir would prove useless as business and meetings are now being conducted online.

Parliament services committee chairman Ahmed Al Ansari said tourists were not interested in just sitting in hotels or going to malls.

“Years ago there was talk of Disneyland and Universal Studios, but this was never followed up,” he said.

BTEA chief executive Dr Nasser Qaedi said a draft law for tourism has been drawn up to match the country’s new tourism strategy announced last year.

Parliament voted unanimously on a proposed amendment to the 2001 Companies Law that would grant shareholders of 10 per cent or more the power to determine and select board members.

Both legislations will be now drafted as proper law by the Cabinet and referred back to the National Assembly for review within six months.

There was a stalemate on forcing two major Bahraini companies to transfer at least 50pc of their net profits to government coffers.

Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company and NogaHolding are currently handing over a part of their gains voluntarily to the state.

The government was forced to draft it following a parliamentary vote six months ago.

However, the net profits would exclude reserves needed for expansion, developments and possible emergencies, in line with government calculations.

Also under the law, the government will have to present Parliament and the Shura Council with closing financial reports audited by the National Audit Office within five months from the new business year.

Parliament first vice-chairman Abdulnabi Salman criticised MP Dr Sawsan Kamal for raising issues about US Vice-President Kamala Harris and the tainted baby milk during debate as visiting members of the US Senate attended proceedings.

“Kamala Harris is not Gandhi and the only milk we care about is getting more money into government coffers,” he said.

“Alba made BD450 million last year and the government is getting peanuts as budget contribution from Mumtalakat. VAT is doubled to 10pc and the government is borrowing non-stop, while many state-owned companies sit on cash.”

The government has told MPs that the two entities do not fall constitutionally under the 2002 National Budget Law.

“The proposal would deter the private sector from investing in subsidiaries of the holding companies, over fears that the government would control decisions, operations and how money gets spent,” said the Cabinet.

The Legislation and Legal Opinion Commission said that it was a ‘clear interference’ in the financial and administrative independence of both companies.

The Finance and National Economy Ministry also called for a rethink as the rule book of both the companies prohibits taking money from them without their approval.

Housing Minister Bassem Al Hamer appeared during the session to comment on four written responses to questions related to housing projects in Southern Governorate constituency nine, Capital Governorate constituency seven, and Muharraq Governorate constituencies two and six.

The minister warned an MP for her comments, saying that raising doubt on his performance wasn’t the way forward.

