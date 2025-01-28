Bahrain - Wego, a travel app in the Middle East and North Africa, has partnered with Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) ) to spotlight the Kingdom of Bahrain as a premier travel destination.

This collaboration aims to promote Bahrain’s unique cultural heritage, top attractions, and cutting-edge tourism innovations to global travellers.

Bahrain, known as the “Pearl of the Gulf,” is an archipelago offering a rich blend of history, luxury, and modernity. Through this partnership, Wego will leverage its platform to highlight Bahrain’s iconic destinations, including the Unesco-listed Qal’at al-Bahrain (Bahrain Fort), Bab Al Bahrain Souq, Al Dar Islands, and the world-famous Bahrain International Circuit, home of Formula 1 racing.

Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with and Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority to showcase the Kingdom's unique offerings to our global audience. Bahrain is a treasure trove of cultural, natural, and modern attractions, and through this partnership, we aim to inspire travellers to explore this dynamic destination."

Travellers will also be introduced to Bahrain's innovative tourism initiatives. The Kingdom is embracing cutting-edge technology, offering seamless digital travel experiences and sustainable tourism practices.

From immersive virtual tours to smart city solutions enhancing visitor convenience, Bahrain is setting a benchmark in modern travel.

Additionally, Bahrain’s commitment to eco-tourism is evident in its focus on preserving natural habitats like the unique Hawar Islands and offering experiences such as pearl diving and marine conservation tours.

Maryam Toorani Director, Marketing and Promotion at Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority added:

"This partnership with Wego allows us to reach thousands of travellers and highlight Bahrain as a must-visit destination. From its historical landmarks to its forward-thinking tourism innovations, Bahrain has something to offer every type of traveller."

This partnership comes at a pivotal time when Bahrain is investing in its tourism infrastructure with the launch of new luxury resorts, state-of-the-art event venues, and expanded cultural festivals.

