RIYADH — The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has forecasted that most regions of Saudi Arabia will experience rain of varying intensities, ranging from light to moderate and heavy, starting from Friday, and continuing through Sunday, Jan. 12.



The rainy conditions will be accompanied by heavy downpours, strong winds reaching up to 60 kilometers per hour, and the possibility of torrential rain, hail, and high waves along the coasts, affecting the regions of Tabuk, Northern Borders, Al-Jouf, Madinah, Makkah, Hail, Al-Qassim, Riyadh, Eastern Province, Al-Baha, Asir, and Jazan.



The NCM report indicates that the rainy conditions will impact Al-Jouf, the Northern Borders, and Hail regions on Friday and Saturday.

Rain is expected in Tabuk and Madinah regions on Friday, in addition to Riyadh and Al-Baha from Friday to Sunday. The Eastern Province, Asir, and Jazan will see rainfall from Saturday to Sunday, while Al-Qassim will have rain on Saturday.



The NCM urges all the people to stay updated about the weather conditions by visiting the daily reports on its website, the "Anwaa" application, and its social media accounts.



The center also advises to follow the safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

