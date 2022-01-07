Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH The art corners inside the Naqwa exhibition has successfully created a unique experience for art lovers including International participants with products that focus on fashion, decoration, crafts, technology, cars, restaurants and cafes.



The "Catalyst" by sculptor Thamer Al-Juhani received wide recognition from the visitors, as it is considered one of the most prominent spots in the Riyadh Front during the Riyadh Season. The art show presented sculptures made of plastic models that boosted exceptional interactive experiences encouraging the visitors to navigate the details of these creative works.



The core of Thamer's artistic vision is that art is not a luxury but a necessity.



Along with his team members, Thamer managed to finish four memorable sculptures in one year. The details of those models are emotionally evoking. Thamer takes the visitors towards an introductory journey, while he recites his experience passionately from the moment of inspiration until the artworks completion.



One of the anthropomorphic models displayed at the exhibition is a figure of a Bedouin woman called "Dakhilah who represents Thamers family. Through her, he recalls scenes from his life in the company of his grandmother.



Next to her resides Samran", who embodies an authentic model of the Saudi man, as his features highlight the qualities of chivalry and firmness.



This opportunity provided the visual artist the chance to meet diverse groups of people interested in fine arts. And under the umbrella of Riyadh Season, Thamer seeks to establish an image that can be internationally referenced by visually defining the identity of the Saudi personality.