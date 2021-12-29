RIYADH: More than 450 horses are expected to take part in the second edition of the equestrian festival in Diriyah, which will begin on Jan. 10 under the patronage of Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the governor of Riyadh.

The event, titled Ubayyah in Diriyah, will take place at the International Equestrian Resort in partnership with the Diriyah Gate Development Authority and under the supervision of the King Abdulaziz Arabian Horses Center in Dirab.

HIGHLIGHT Live horse-riding shows will be staged to illustrate the wonderful harmony between humans and horses, along with cavalry shows. The festival will also include art competitions, shops and restaurants, and many other events.

It aims to be the premier international gathering of horses in the region, with a prize pool of more SR1 million ($266,359). It will run for eight days and feature a wide range of events, one of the most notable of which is the Pride of Diriyah Auction of elite Arabian horses. Part of the proceeds from the sales will be donated to charity.

Other attractions include an international competition for purebred class B Arabian horses, and a living exhibition of purebred horses whose lines can be traced back to the era of the Saudi imams. Visitors will have the chance to see direct descendants of famous horses that were owned by Imam Faisal and King Abdulaziz, including Jallabiet Feysul and Ubayyah of Abdulaziz.

Daily horse riding classes will also be offered for all ages, provided by professional male and female trainers. Professional therapy sessions with horses will also be available for children with autism.