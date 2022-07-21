ABU DHABI - Tripadvisor.com, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, has published ‘The Best of the Best Things to Do’ in the UAE’s capital, honouring Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, CLYMB Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Watan with Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2022.

The awards, which are bestowed upon attractions who consistently deliver amazing experiences, are given as a result of positive reviews and ratings shared by travelers from across the world.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the World’s Leading Theme Park inspired by the legendary marque, as well as Yas Waterworld, the world’s only Emirati-themed waterpark, and Qasr Al Watan, the palace of the nation, were ranked among the top 1% of all attractions in Abu Dhabi. The three attractions were honored with a Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best 2022 award.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the incredibly immersive Warner Bros. branded indoor theme park, as well as CLYMB Abu Dhabi, the region’s leading adventure hub, were among the top 10% of all attractions in the emirate and were awarded a Travelers’ Choice Award 2022.

For all Travelers’ Choice Awards, Tripadvisor analyses the authentic feedback from its community to identify and rank the best in travel. With over one billion reviews and opinions from real, global travelers, Tripadvisor has the authority and guidance on what to book to truly experience the best of a destination.

The Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Things to Do Awards are based on the reviews and ratings of experiences, tours, attractions and activities over the past 12 months from Tripadvisor travelers, celebrating a vast array of travelers’ most highly recommended activities of 2022.