From unmissable bargains to exciting shopping deals, generous raffle draws, gastronomical offers, enthralling entertainment, family and much more, Dubai has upped the tempo this summer with the return of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS).

“The summer season does not start until the launch of DSS,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), on Tuesday during the official announcement of DSS, which is now in its 26th edition.

It will run from June 29 to September 3.

Al Khaja added: “This year, the focus is on enhancing quality of life for residents — ensuring that families are able to experience a wealth of ways to stay entertained throughout the summer — and making sure that visitors can always experience something new and innovative here in Dubai... There is something for everyone to look forward to in Dubai this summer with DSS.”

High-octane opening weekend

DSS brings double reasons to celebrate with a packed opening weekend celebrating Eid Al Adha in Dubai.

Legendary performers Hussain Al Jassmi and Kadim Al Sahir are set to perform live in concert at the Coca-Cola Arena on July 1; while beloved artist Mohammad Abdo will perform some of his greatest tracks on July 2.

Celebrate at Ibn Battuta Mall and City Centre Mirdif from 29 to 30 June, and make sure to catch the thrilling dance performances and skilled musical artists daily.

Shop and win

There are offers from over 800 brands across 3,500 outlets in the city, with up to 75 per cent discount.

Those who will use Visa credit or debit card linked to the Skywards Everyday app will earn 5 times the Skywards miles; while those who will spend Dh300 or more at Dubai Festival City Mall will enter into a draw and win Dh1 million.

Mall of the Emirates and City Centre's Mallcation Share Summer Rewards Program offer cashback offers ranging from two times to 40 times the points on preferred shopping categories.

Shoppers who spend Dh200 or more at any of the DSS Raffle Campaign 2023 participating malls will receive a digital coupon for the chance to take home a Nissan X-Trail 2023.

From August 7 until September 3, spend Dh200 and get a chance to win prizes totalling Dh100,000 as part of the Back To School Raffle Campaign 2023. Twenty lucky winners will be selected in the raffle draw taking place on September 3, each taking home Dh5,000.

Until September 30, spend Dh40 on the Idealz mobile app or www.idealz.com to get the chance to win Dh1 million in cash.

Spend Dh60 and be in the entry into a draw to win the DSS Grand Prize of a whopping Dh2.5 million in cash. The prizes only get bigger. From June 26 to October 15, shoppers also have the chance to win a dream apartment in Dubai this summer for just Dh25.

What’s more, win a Mercedes-Benz A 200 by spending Dh50 through Idealz or by purchasing a ticket at ENOC and EPPCO petrol stations, Zoom outlets, AutoPro service centres, ENOC Link terminals and Ibn Battuta Mall, until September.

Shop from across 150 jewellery outlets in Dubai to get amazing offers such as up to 50 per cent off making charges on gold jewellery, up to 75 per cent off diamond and pearl jewellery, and gold coins with every purchase of diamond jewellery worth Dh2,500 or more. What’s more, get exclusive gifts with every purchase of Dh1,000, along with a coupon to enter a raffle draw giving 20 lucky winners the chance to take home a Dh5,000 voucher, making a grand total of Dh100,000 in jewellery vouchers to be won.

Shop at Mercato Shopping Mall or Town Centre ad get a chance to win the latest Cadillac Escalade worth Dh465,000.

Roaming entertainment

Anghami, is back to set the stage this DSS with a diverse mix of talented artists and musicians that make up the city’s unique music scene at The Agenda, Dubai Media City. Enjoy thrilling performances by WEGZ, Cairokee, Balti, Autostrad, Skinny, El Far3i, Modi Al Shamrani, DJ Aseel and Sharmoofers.

The crowd-pleasing Movie Magic will also return this DSS to delight moviegoers of all ages with a fun line-up of performances, lively competitions and scrumptious F&B to enjoy.

Shoppers should keep their eyes peeled for roaming entertainment throughout the summer at Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart, Nakheel Mall, City Walk, Bluewaters, Dubai Festival City Mall, City Centre Deira, The Outlet Village, Dubai Festival Plaza, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates.

Or head to Al Khawaneej Walk and Last Exit Al Khawaneej to enjoy a lively musical ambience with roaming musicians giving live performances on the violin, saxophone and more every weekend.

Staycation offers

Families with children can take advantage of the Kids Go Free offers across many hotels and attractions in the city, such as free entry for children under 12 at Motiongate™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai, and LEGOLAND® Water Park. Get more amazing offers at locations such as AYA Universe, Xstrike, Woo-Hoo UAE, Expo City Dubai, Madame Tussauds Museum, Reel Cinemas, Sky Views Observatory, At the Top, The View At The Palm, selected Address and Jumeirah hotels, and many more.

Beloved characters

Experience all four seasons of the year with Modesh and Dana in the Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter zones in the all new ambience upgrade at Modesh World. Make sure to check out other must-visit indoor entertainment options such as Museum of the Future, the Museum of Illusions, Theatre of Digital Arts, Infinity des Lumieres and much more.

Batman will stop by Ibn Battuta Mall from June 29 to July 29, while visitors to Nakheel Mall can check the Justice League activation to try their hand at interactive and fun activities including tournaments, workshops, and a VR experience.

Delicious dishes

Summer Restaurant Week is back. Sample delicious dishes across a wide range of cuisines, prepared by famed and talented chefs across the city.

