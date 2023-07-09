Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs took to Twitter to announce that UAE citizens will now be able to travel to the country without a visa.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirms the same with a table on their website.

Azerbaijan is a Eurasian nation that is popular for its historic architecture, aside from its rich culture and its beautiful hills.

The capital, Baku, is just a short 3-hour flight away from Dubai and boasts of several mud volcanoes and mineral springs which are close to the city.

