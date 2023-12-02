The Organising Committee of the 52nd UAE Union Day, on Friday announced several locations across the seven emirates that will broadcast the much anticipated National Day official ceremony on December 2.

The ceremony will feature this year's innovative technologies and breathtaking projections, weaving an inspiring narrative of unity and collective action as it highlights the UAE’s sustainability journey.

People around the UAE can watch the livestream of the ceremony starting from 6.30pm on December 2, from different locations across the UAE.

Here's the list:

Abu Dhabi

Delma Public Park

Al Mughira Central Park in Al Mirfa

Al Sila Public Park

Liwa Festival

Zayed Al Khair Park in Ghayathi

Etihad Arena

The Founder’s Memorial

Sheikh Zayed Festival

Hazza bin Zayed Stadium

Dubai

Global Village

Ibn Battuta Mall

Hatta Heritage Village

Sharjah

Sharjah National Park

Khorfakkan Corniche — Flagpole

Kalba Corniche Park

Al Dhaid Fort

Ajman

Masfout Fort

Marsa Ajman

Umm Al Quwain

Falaj Al Mualla Fort

Al Manar Mall

Ras Al Khaimah

RAK Eats

Fujairah

Umbrella Beach

Audiences across the UAE can also watch the livestream in cinemas across the country. For viewers at home, they can tune in to the livestream of the official ceremony at 6.30pm via the official website of the UAE Union Day and all local TV channels.

UAE citizens and residents will have the chance to attend the public shows at Expo City from December 5 to 12, where they can witness the captivating performances and enriching narrative about the UAE’s sustainability journey. Tickets can be purchased from the official UAE Union Day website at www.UnionDay.ae

More information is available on the official website and on social media platforms @UAEUnionDay or @UnionDay.ae on Instagram.

