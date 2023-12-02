PHOTO
The Organising Committee of the 52nd UAE Union Day, on Friday announced several locations across the seven emirates that will broadcast the much anticipated National Day official ceremony on December 2.
The ceremony will feature this year's innovative technologies and breathtaking projections, weaving an inspiring narrative of unity and collective action as it highlights the UAE’s sustainability journey.
People around the UAE can watch the livestream of the ceremony starting from 6.30pm on December 2, from different locations across the UAE.
Here's the list:
Abu Dhabi
- Delma Public Park
- Al Mughira Central Park in Al Mirfa
- Al Sila Public Park
- Liwa Festival
- Zayed Al Khair Park in Ghayathi
- Etihad Arena
- The Founder’s Memorial
- Sheikh Zayed Festival
- Hazza bin Zayed Stadium
Dubai
- Global Village
- Ibn Battuta Mall
- Hatta Heritage Village
Sharjah
- Sharjah National Park
- Khorfakkan Corniche — Flagpole
- Kalba Corniche Park
- Al Dhaid Fort
Ajman
- Masfout Fort
- Marsa Ajman
Umm Al Quwain
- Falaj Al Mualla Fort
- Al Manar Mall
Ras Al Khaimah
- RAK Eats
Fujairah
- Umbrella Beach
Audiences across the UAE can also watch the livestream in cinemas across the country. For viewers at home, they can tune in to the livestream of the official ceremony at 6.30pm via the official website of the UAE Union Day and all local TV channels.
UAE citizens and residents will have the chance to attend the public shows at Expo City from December 5 to 12, where they can witness the captivating performances and enriching narrative about the UAE’s sustainability journey. Tickets can be purchased from the official UAE Union Day website at www.UnionDay.ae
More information is available on the official website and on social media platforms @UAEUnionDay or @UnionDay.ae on Instagram.
