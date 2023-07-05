UAE summer sales make staying in the Emirates during the long holidays worth every dirham. With the mega shopping sales of Dubai Summer Surprises and Sharjah Summer Promotions, the season becomes sizzling hot, attracting residents and visitors in droves. These sales offer incredible discounts, allowing shoppers to save up to 75 per cent on their purchases.

It is that time of the year when UAE residents fly out of the country to see their loved ones make the most of the discounts and sales to buy gifts, handbags, and electronic items. Similarly, those who stay back in the country also opt to cash in on such deals to furnish their homes with new furniture and appliances.

The ongoing Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023, which commenced on July 1 and will run for 65 days, offers mega discounts of up to 75 per cent and vouchers worth Dh100,000 as well as hotel packages, tourist packages and a grand draw for brand new Nissan Patrol.

Similarly, the 26th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), which will run from June 29 to September 3, has returned with shopping deals, promotions, and freebies.

Rayan Azab, a UAE resident and a Saudi entrepreneur, says discounts and promotions help families to save money by buying the world's top brands at a discounted price.

"I personally love buying for my kids that I can't get from everywhere in the world. Dubai has global brands all in one place, which is exciting to me," said Azab, who is also the founder of Azdef Group.

Dubai resident Najwa Jaberi, a Syrian national, says DSS is a perfect opportunity to get a wide range of products for the whole family at great prices, especially when it comes to fashion items and beauty products, and she still manages to save up to 25 per cent through summer sale.

"Families have a lot of extra expenses to pay in the summertime for holidays and staycations. That is why summer sales make a remarkable difference in their budget. Expats, in particular, would wait for the sale to renovate the house furniture or buy high-end products," said Jaberi, a UAE resident for ten years.

Jaberi said if she stays in the country during summer, she changes some furniture or electronics during the sale time. "If I'm going back home on holiday, I would go for high-end shoes, handbags, outfits and cosmetics."

Ahmareen Siddiqui, a long-time Sharjah resident, is preparing to spend summer break with family in her home country, India. And her feelings are not different from Najwa Jaberi's.

"For residents travelling to their home countries during summer holidays, mega shopping discounts offer great help in terms of savings, which sometimes go up to 75 per cent. I have saved hundreds of dirhams while shopping for my India trip this month," said Siddiqui, who is also a school teacher.

She usually follows major shopping malls' and retail brands' social media pages to get updates about ongoing offers, flash sales, and special deals.

"Events like Sharjah Summer Promotions and Dubai Summer Surprises help expats to buy branded items in bulk without making a big hole in their pockets," added Siddiqui.

