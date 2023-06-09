UAE - Whether travelling solo or with families or friends, all passengers booking their tickets from June 9 to 15 can enjoy discounted fares from Abu Dhabi to select destinations across Etihad’s network, to travel between July 3 and September 30 2023.

Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “Many of our guests might not have had the chance to plan their summer travels yet. This campaign comes at the right time to help them book their holidays, allowing them to enjoy their break away from home.”

Economy class fares start at Dh295 to Muscat, while business class fares start at Dh995. Travellers can visit Istanbul with fares starting at Dh895 in economy to enjoy the delicious Turkish cuisine and dream about the Ottoman era with the lavish palaces and beautiful architecture.

Explore the history, architecture and art in one of the world’s most popular cities when you fly to Paris from Dh2,795 in economy. Visit the Eiffel Tower, take a cruise along the Seine, or check out the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s original counterpart Louvre Paris and see the famed Mona Lisa.

Football fanatics can visit Manchester at Dh2,495 in economy class to attend a game or two at the Etihad Stadium or the Old Trafford. The city is also attractive to families with the wide green gardens and the famous Legoland park.

Flight to Munich starts at Dh2,695 in economy class and Dh13,995 in business class, where passengers will be able to see original Renaissance and Baroque paintings, pottery, tapestries, and religious items at Munich Residenz or Rathaus-Glockenspiel clock tower performance at the medieval Marienplatz Square with its gothic buildings, and stone gargoyles.

Travellers can take advantage of the sale to visit the iconic Lindt factory in Zurich and daydream by the Grindelwald and Interlaken, starting from Dh2,395 in economy and Dh14,995 in business.

Chocolate lovers can taste the most delicious blends in Geneva, the cosmopolitan lakeside city home to a host of international organizations and amazing mountain views, with fares starting at Dh2,495 and Dh15,995 in economy and business class respectively.

With fares starting at Dh2,995 in economy class and Dh14,995 in Business Class, guests can visit Amsterdam and enjoy a chilling river ride Amsterdam or visit the infamous Heineken factory or just rent a bike and stroll along the beautiful streets filled with lovely flowers.

Milan is one of the four fashion capitals of the world, but attracts travellers also interested in its iconic art, rich history, and stunning architecture. Guests will be able to enjoy the beautiful museums and cathedrals with ticket prices starting at Dh13,495 in Business class.

Casablanca is the commercial center of Morocco. Discover the beautiful palaces, the old Cathédrale de Sacré Coeur and the stone alleyways, or marvel at the glass-floored Hassan II mosque and dive into gems such as the tiny Abderrahman Slaoui Museum, not to mention the Museum of Moroccan Judaism and Villa des Arts. Movies lovers would be delighted with Rick’s Café based on the fictional location in the classic Humphrey Bogart movie Casablanca. Business fares start at Dh10,995.

In Dublin, available with fares starting at Dh15,995 in business class, guests can discover the beautiful Cliffs of Moher, Kilmacduagh Abbey and Galway, before exploring the medieval castles and cathedrals.

Chicago is particularly famous for its museums, symphony, opera, theaters, and restaurants, and its renowned deep-dish pizza. Guests can visit the iconic city, home of performing arts, from improvisational comedy to house music, blues, hip hop, gospel, jazz, and soul, with economy class ticket prices starting at Dh19,995 in business class.

In addition to the discounted fares, members of Etihad Guest, the award-winning loyalty program from Etihad Airways, can earn between 3 and 6 miles when booking hotels with Booking.com.

They can also enjoy exclusive discounts and earn miles every time they rent a car with Avis, with bonus miles on your first rental, and they will even be able to tier-match their Etihad Guest status when enrolling on Avis Preferred

Everyone flying on Etihad’s wide-body fleet will benefit from complimentary ‘Chat’ messaging throughout their entire flight by signing in with Etihad Guest membership or simply enrolling online before flying to benefit immediately. The free chat feature includes access to popular messaging apps like WhatsApp, Botim, Messenger, and WeChat to name a few.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).